To the editor:
It is time to stop making COVID-19 and vaccination a political issue.
We are in the midst of a pandemic, and we have seen time and again hospitals getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 Patients. It’s time for everyone to stop thinking about their own comfort and do what’s right for the community to protect the children and those who are most vulnerable and cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.
The right thing might to do, for some industries that deal with the most vulnerable, is to mandate that workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.
If we tailor to every individual’s comfort zone, we run the risk of letting a dangerous disease run free and end up putting the most vulnerable and perhaps the disabled in perpetual quarantine, which would be both unethical and barbaric.
People talk about liberty, well, only a true dictator would expose those who are disabled and vulnerable to perpetual quarantine.
Mandating vaccination, even though it’s still experimental, in the context of a pandemic, now that the vaccines have been tried and tested, would be the lesser of the practices given the consequences of COVID-19.
COVID-19 can take lots of lives at any given moment.
Brian Coppola
Methuen