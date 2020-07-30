To the editor:
Thank you for Sunday’s and Monday's stories on local police department's use of force policies. You are engaging in the urgent conversation called for by the omnipresent, color inclusive and passionate marches for black lives across the nation, and in Haverhill on June 13, this summer. These are discussions that need to happen in public and private at all levels of government and society right now.
Even though there are strong partisan responses to progressive calls to "defund the police,” there seems to be consensus that the police have increasingly unreasonable expectations placed upon them.
The real healing work laid out for us is to honestly examine disparities of income and access to health care, high-speed internet and education. "Better" policing will be a Band-Aid, the easy route, and would not in itself truly acknowledge the deep injustices in American life today.
Our institutions of policing also include the courts — judges, prosecutors and juries, and the prison industrial complex.
It is black and brown voices in the media, arts, government and in our neighborhoods that will lead us to a more balanced, and hence peaceful, society where all the people enjoy the rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."
Beth M. Paschal
Haverhill