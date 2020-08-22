To the editor:
California needs help fighting the massive fires erupting in its forests. The government needs to step in and do something.
What can be done is getting as many cargo planes as possible; loading them with containers of water, as much as they can carry; and flying them in by the hundreds, much like the bombing missions of World War II, side by side, one behind the other, to dump a huge amount of water on the worst of the fires.
Dampen them, slow the rate of growth, and eventually put all of them out.
Then, what needs be done is for the state to have a sharper eye for any later fires breaking out, to get a force of water-bombers immediately over the area to put out the fires before they spread out of control.
Then, they must find a way to bring water into or as near as possible to the forests. They can do this by digging channels from the ocean, bringing water inland as far as possible and creating salt water lakes, with huge pumps ready to spray water on fires that get started. Also, channels from rivers could flow by some forests.
Something must be done now, and to be prepared for the future, with no thought whatever of how much it would cost.
It's about time for this country to forget about lack of money, which is a curse interfering with what needs be done, and just do what needs be done.
A. F. Christopher
Salem, N.H.