To the editor:
The FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home was conducted based on a legal search warrant. The search retrieved boxes of documents which should have been handed over to the National Archives, including over 300 classified documents, some classified top secret.
Documents included national security information involving intelligence gathering, clandestine operations in foreign countries, and nuclear capabilities and defenses of foreign countries. Could any foreign intelligence agents have accessed these documents?
Trump says he declassified the documents. Is there something in writing referencing his declassification process? When I was in the Navy in the 1950s and ‘60s, I held a top secret cryptographic clearance. Classified documents had to go through a formal procedure to be declassified or reclassified (up or down). The agency originating the classification had to initiate the declassification or reclassification, and agencies and departments utilizing the documents had to provide input to the formal procedure.
Why did Trump take these documents? Was he planning on utilizing them to approach Putin and negotiate real estate deals in Russia? Or maybe in China? Or in North Korea? After all, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un are Trump’s Communist tyrant friends.
Trump absconded with highly classified documents that could be used against the United States. He is untrustworthy, un-American, and a threat to our national security.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry
