To the editor:
I would like to commend Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for introducing a resolution which would have the government declassify and release all information related to the attacks on 9/11.
I strongly urge my fellow Americans to contact their representatives in Congress and tell them to support H. Res. 662. I would also suggest that everyone sign her petition.
Even though 18 years have passed since that terrible day, there are still so many questions that remain unanswered.
It is vital that we understand the events that were set in motion after 9/11. The Patriot Act was passed, two major wars were started, which ultimately have cost this country trillions of dollars, over 6,000 soldiers have perished, tens of thousands more have been wounded, and scores of innocent civilians have been killed and injured.
The people of the United States and everyone across the world who has been affected by the war on terror deserve to know the full truth about what happened on 9/11 and who exactly was involved. It is vital that we hold the proper individuals accountable for their crimes and bring them to justice.
Only then can our country truly begin to move forward and enter a new chapter in its history.
The darkness that has descended upon our country since 9/11 has begun to dissipate, thanks to people like Gabbard.
For the first time in a while I feel a true sense of hope that our country is heading down the right path.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica