To the editor:
Our country was thrust into crisis mode last year with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last March, Undersecretary of Defense Ellen M. Lord declared defense workers to be essential to the nation.
Rising to the challenge, IBEW Local 1505 and Raytheon Co. have worked together throughout the crisis. By instituting extensive COVID-19 protocols and processes, we continue to provide our warfighters with the highly technical equipment required to do their jobs effectively.
The security of our nation demands nothing less.
We have endured sickness and even buried brothers to this heinous coronavirus. Raytheon has administered over 850 on-site COVID tests for our members.
And due to factors which include community exposure, 100 to 125 of our 2,500 union brothers and sisters are in quarantine status each and every day.
Yet, we proudly and effectively continue our efforts to assure the security of our country.
Now, we hear that convicted felons and others, including people whose only societal contribution is that of “influence," are being moved to the head of the line regarding vaccinations.
What does this say to those of us who have, for almost a year now, worked diligently under duress? What does this say when we are declared essential one day, only to be pushed to the back of the line when the vaccinations are rolled out the next day?
We’ll continue to humbly and diligently work for our warfighters around the world. And we are extremely grateful for the assistance of U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan in her support of our members.
However, we need everyone who feels this is an injustice -- mayors, senators, representatives and citizens -- to please speak out by contacting the office of Secretary of Health and Human Services Mary Lou Sudders, who is the state's COVID-19 vaccine coordinator, to ask that we receive our proper place in line for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Michael Zagami
Business Manager
IBEW Local 1505
Woburn