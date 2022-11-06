To the editor:
As election time draws near, I’d ask voters in the 2nd Essex and Middlesex District to consider casting a vote for Sal DeFranco for state Senate.
I’ve worked closely with Sal, a veteran who proudly served our country, during the last three years. I’ve seen his steadfast approach to small business, the ways he gives back to his community, and I appreciate his character and integrity. I’m proud to call him a friend and know he will always remain true to his core values when elected.
At this time, we need elected officials who demonstrate the characteristics that Sal does. Please vote for Sal on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Thank you
Mayor Neil Perry
Methuen
