To the editor:
In this year’s state Senate election, voters have a choice. One of those choices is a career politician, who has spent his tenure on Beacon Hill fighting for special interests. The other is a former U.S. Navy SEAL and Haverhill business owner who has committed his life to service. The choice is clear and that’s why I’m supporting Sal DeFranco for state Senate.
From the SEAL teams to his small business, Battle Grounds Coffee, my friend Sal DeFranco has spent his entire career serving others. He’s not interested in climbing the political ladder. Sal DeFranco is running for state Senate to make the Merrimack Valley — from Amesbury to Haverhill and down to Wilmington — a better place to live, work and raise a family.
Look at where Sal stands on the issues: He wants to lower the tax burden on families and small businesses; he will fight inflation by cutting reckless spending; and he is committed to standing with law enforcement to keep our communities safe. These are the kinds of common-sense policies we need at the Statehouse.
Voters are tired of having their needs cast aside for the needs of extreme special interests. It’s time we make our voices heard in Boston, and that is why I encourage everyone to vote for former US Navy SEAL Sal DeFranco for state Senate this year.
Maris DiTolla
Haverhill
