To the editor:
When I bought my house in Groveland many years ago, $500 took care of my mortgage and taxes. Today my house is paid for and my taxes are $6,000 a year. Make no mistake, I am one of the lucky ones because there are several families paying much more in taxes each and every year.
There is a reason why they call our state Taxachusetts. Our local, state and federal governments have zero money without our tax dollars. So I pay taxes on my wages; then I pay sales tax on my own money; then I pay tax on money that was already taxed; then depending on the quality of my trust, my children may get a chance to pay a death tax on money that was already taxed after I die.
(By the way, our Excise Tax was a World War II tax and we are still paying. Why?)
This is the second year in a row that there has been a vote for a Proposition 2 override. Last year Merrimac and Groveland voted against the override. In our Regional Agreement for the Pentucket Regional School System, two out of the three towns can pass or defeat an override. As a result, serious cuts were made throughout the school district.
This year Groveland and the school system together asked for an override. I recently read that the cost of toilet paper went up 16%. Maybe Proposition 2 is no longer aligned with any current reality.
One of the things I was reminded of as a past School Committee member, was the passing of 622 in the 1970s. This law was passed and financially supported by the state for exactly one year for special education and academically talented programs. However, the following year the state gave all 351 communities in Massachusetts the financial responsibility of supporting 622. Towns have struggled ever since.
I watched Groveland’s April 5 Finance Committee meeting and Jim, a member, hit it out of the park when he stated that we need to stop with all of the handshakes and applause that we give senators and representatives every time they appear at a meeting. We need to start to require results. Right now regional schools seem to get what little bit is left over and that needs to stop.
These deficits have been going on for a very long time and what do we do? We go and vote for the very same people who gave us these deficits. Imagine if all 351 communities had the same desire for results and instead of voting for a particular party, they voted for individuals. Our political leaders in Boston have no problem voting raises for themselves, but they really struggle and often fail to meet the needs of regional school systems, Pentucket in particular.
As of May 1 Groveland and Merrimac approved both overrides by narrow margins. Like our nation, our towns are divided.
Those citizens that can afford an increase in taxes probably voted in favor of the override. However, we know that some citizens feel they can no longer afford to live in Groveland and probably voted against the override. Until we come to our senses and realize that our votes have consequences, these financial challenges surrounding schools will continue.
Dick Hodges
Groveland
