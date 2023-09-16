To the editor:
Thank you for your excellent special series about Alzheimer’s and other dementias. You are doing a great public service as an increasing number of family and friends need to know about these resources and helpful strategies to care for their loved one.
The best place to start when looking for help is the Alzheimer’s Association, which has staff and volunteers in chapters across the country, including in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Just call 1-800-292-3900 any time – it’s available around the clock.
Check out their website at alz.org for nationwide information, and select your location to learn the resources of your local chapter, such as educational programs, support groups, and consultation regarding a care plan and local resources. You do not have to be alone.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry
Volunteer, Alzheimer’s Association
