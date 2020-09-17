To the editor:
In regards to John Mosto’s recent letter referring to the Democrats as the party of science, I had to respond.
To Democratic policy makers I ask: Doesn’t science show a human fetus is 100% human? Doesn’t science show there are two biological genders? Wouldn’t the scientific method prove you are what you are, not what you think you are?
As for the Democrats' solution to combat climate change, it is far from “settled science."
Last year’s Green New Deal was enthusiastically embraced by liberal Democrats, including Sen. Kamala Harris. This resolution was so full of socialist rhetoric and pseudo-science, it's not even mentioned in the Democrats' 2020 platform. It would have been great fodder for the Republicans.
Yet the party’s progressive wing continues its efforts to master the art pessimism -- almost, as they say, to a science.
This past April, President Donald Trump launched the most ambitious scientific endeavor in modern history, Operation Warp Speed.
It's an all-out effort by the federal government, private sector and scientific community to find a vaccine for COVID-19 within one year of the discovery of the virus.
It is becoming increasingly likely for a safe and effective vaccine to happen soon. This, with optimism, hard work and good science.
David Rousseau
Haverhill