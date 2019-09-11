To the editor:
The recent CNN town hall on climate change showcased the candidates’ fear mongering and what amounts to a naked power grab to gain government control over nearly all aspects of our lives, based on the false premise that there is a climate emergency.
Speaking at the 13th International Conference on Climate Change, Dr. Roy Spencer of the University of Alabama, Huntsville, and manager of the university’s global satellite temperature database, stated, “There is no climate crisis. Even if all the warming we’ve seen in any observational dataset is due to increasing (carbon dioxide), which I don’t believe it is, it’s probably too small for any person to feel in their lifetime.”
Also, in a Finnish newspaper, Petteri Taalas, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organization, recently said the alarmist narrative on climate change has gone off the rails, and he criticized the news media for provoking unjustified anxiety.
The Democratic candidates have all endorsed the “Green New Deal” — a plan originally proposed by a 29 year old former bartender turned congresswoman, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The only differentiator among the candidates is how many trillions of dollars their positions will cost. This despite a statement by Ocasio-Cortez’s former chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, “Do you guys think of it as a climate thing? Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”
Don’t be fooled or scared into voting for a Democrat whose plans for a socialist power grab will destroy our economy and bankrupt our nation over a phony climate emergency.
Daniel Murphy
North Andover