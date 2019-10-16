To the editor:
The Page 1 article in The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday, Oct. 9, was very misleading.
Not to blame your reporter, she simply reported on a meeting in Derry where Gov. Chris Sununu ceremoniously delivered checks to Derry for our schools and our town. The governor and the Republicans interviewed for the story, including our state Sen. Regina Birdsell, claimed the credit for this influx of money to Derry.
It's like the person delivering your pizza claiming credit for the great taste.
They know this not to be true. The people of our town, and all the other towns and schools in the state who benefited from the recently passed state budget, deserve to know the truth.
The checks delivered by the governor were the result of the leadership of our elected Democrats in Concord. Our one Democratic state representative, Mary Eisner, was the only Derry representative to vote for these budget items during the budget process this spring.
I believe not one Derry Republican voted for them, including those pictured in the article. And, in doing so, they delayed this money coming here by three months.
After the governor vetoed these budgets, all these Republicans voted to sustain his vetoes. Why? Because he and they prioritized lower business taxes, mostly for large corporations, over support for our schools and lower property taxes.
It was only after the Democrats offered some compromises and the governor agreed to lower his demands regarding the business taxes that he and the Republicans agreed to support this Democratic-led budget.
So, please, don't let the governor or our town Republicans take the credit that Democrats deserve. And remember this when you vote next year.
Charlie Zoeller
Derry