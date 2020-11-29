To the editor:
There is no idea more in need of clarification than the idea that the Democratic Party advocates socialism.
One of the problems is that everyone has their own definition of socialism.
The economic definition is a system in which the production of goods and services is controlled by the government. Having been a member of the Salem Democratic Town Committee for many years, I have never heard any advocacy for abandoning capitalism.
The guiding principle behind the policy positions of the Democratic Party can be found in the Constitution, more specifically in the preamble, which states the purpose
of the document is to promote the general welfare.
This means legislation that supports everyone having access to affordable health insurance, wages that allow people to have a home or apartment, and the ability to feed their family.
None of this legislation is possible without adequate funding that requires
multi-billion dollar corporations to pay their fair share in taxes; many corporations pay nothing at all.
The GOP has successfully convinced many that Democrats are advocating a South American type of socialism, which is rooted in totalitarianism and massive corruption.
This perception will persist and hurt President Biden’s ability to govern unless Democrats clearly articulate their policy positions are in the best interest of the nation and not an attack on capitalism.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.