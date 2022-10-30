To the editor:
In the last session, the New Hampshire GOP cut the meals and rental tax. While this tax does affect all New Hampshire residents, especially those who can afford to eat out and travel in state, you only save 10 cents on a $20 purchase.
The state’s GOP fails to point out that in 2021-22, the tax collected was decreased from 40 percent to 30 percent in 2022-23. While we appreciate this tax cut, the fact that it reduces the amount of money going to local municipalities means the towns must either cut spending or increase property taxes. New Hampshire property taxes are third highest in the country; enough!
Perhaps the thought is that this will spur more tourism, but how is a savings of 0.5% going to attract more tourists?
This is just another example of the GOP trying to give the appearance of helping the average person, when in fact it does not.
I am supporting the Democratic candidates running in the upcoming election, who will look out for local taxpayers.
Pamela Kirby
Derry
