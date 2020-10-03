To the editor:
Fellow Windham-ite Dominic Feroce incorrectly characterizes my position on congressional term limits - and that of Justice Clarence Thomas, cited in my letters - as infringing upon the freedom of Americans to choose whom they would vote for.
His letter shows a position sadly consistent with most modern American Democrats of not understanding our Constitution or of only selectively understanding it when it empowers his party to use government to illegitimately take things from other citizens - free market health insurance, the right to free speech on campuses or adjacent to abortion clinics, the right to bear arms and, yes, the right to choose politicians.
The Thomas position, and the position I share, is that the U.S. Supreme Court incorrectly infringed upon the right of all of the American states to choose how to elect their leaders in 1995. Again, from Thomas’ dissent in U.S. Term Limits v Thornton, “It is ironic that the court bases today's decision on the right of the people to ‘choose whom they please to govern them.’ Under our Constitution, there is only one state whose people have the right to ‘choose whom they please’ to represent Arkansas in Congress. … Nothing in the Constitution deprives the people of each state of the power to prescribe eligibility requirements for the candidates who seek to represent them in Congress. The Constitution is simply silent on this question. And where the Constitution is silent, it raises no bar to action by the states or the people."
People like Feroce and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Jack Abramoff fully understand that denying Americans term limits denies Americans credible rotation of office, denies us accountable politicians and denies us recourse when lobbyist-funded, 30- and 40-year incumbents take our government away from us, as is the case in 2020, with our massive national debt, green energy scams and annual state bailouts.
Abromoff, a felon, said in 2006, “When I was a lobbyist, I hated the idea that a congressman who I had bought with years of contributions would decide to retire. That meant I had to start all over again with a new member, losing all the control I bought with years of checks.”
There is a reason that U.S. Term Limits v. Thornton was pushed to the Supreme Court at the time it was: When allowed to choose, a growing majority of states were choosing term limits, and that frightened the ruling class and the party of government. The only reason those particular Democrats oppose term limits is because they fear the power it gives voters over their government.
Now those same Democrats, who voted with Republicans after five terms of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to term-limit the presidency and who just introduced a bill to term limit Supreme Court justices, want only their own legislative branch to be free of term limits.
Seems pretty craven and hypocritical, and it is time to undo that error from 1995.
Nick McNulty
Windham