To the editor:
Youth in the city of Lawrence need motivation now more than ever, and Lawrence Partnership "Rising Star Award" recipient Joanna DePeña, founder of Top Notch Scholars, provides this every day.
DePeña started Top Notch Scholars in 2015 after she was invited to speak at a middle school in Lawrence. She recalled that she “fell in love with the opportunity to make a difference, and to help young people achieve their dreams. I am from Lawrence, went to college and started a successful business.”
Through her story she could tell people truly understood “look what happens when you work hard and focus on academics, and don’t give up.” This helped her figure out what she wanted to do with the rest of her life - “connect to young people, and help them transform their lives, to get them motivated and into action.”
To build her skills, DePeña enrolled in the Community Engagement master's degree program at Merrimack College. This program offers coursework and experiences to help students become more effective practitioners of managing a non-profit or working in any role that seeks to empower the community.
She interned with Northern Essex Community College for the year as part of her fellowship program at Merrimack and loved the small class size of the program, and the closeness with the program.
She recalled, “The program was like an extension of my family; I learned about myself and researched a new youth leadership academy for my capstone.”
As part of her mission to pass along her passion to others, DePeña returned to Merrimack’s campus to teach undergraduates in the Psychology Department and the Winston School of Education and Social Policy’s Human Development and Human Services program.
DePeña said, “I was surprised by how interested and dedicated my students were in the topic. They enjoyed connecting to the readings, the guest speakers and the videos. I would change things up to keep them engaged in the topics."
Student interest went beyond the class material as they “asked questions about my organization, and I even brought one of our Top Notch students to class to talk about being in a youth program.”
One Merrimack student said of DePeña, “This course was unlike any other course I have taken throughout my college career. I think this is probably because rather than learning material, studying information and taking tests like you would in a normal class, in this class we have learned valuable life lessons that we will use in our future careers. Whenever you would describe your career and the non-profit organization that you run, I would get emotional because you literally embody everything that I want to get out of my future career.”
Through her work at Top Notch and teaching at Merrimack College, DePeña is able to help students at all levels connect to their dreams, and build the courage to pursue them.
Russell Olwell
Associate Dean, School of Education and Social Policy
Merrimack College
North Andover