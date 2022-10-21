To the editor:
In this midterm election, Derry has a chance for some real improvement. Our state representatives have brought so much bad publicity to Derry and have created too much division in our community. Some of them have left a real stain on our town.
We need representatives who will work to improve our community, bring people together, and represent all of us who live here. Yes, historically we’ve been a solid red town when it comes to elections. Where has that gotten us?
Our current reps haven’t done anything for Derry at the Statehouse -- just ask members of the Town Council, the School Board, and other governing board members what they think.
It’s time for a change and there’s a coordinated group of candidates running against them who deserve the town’s attention. Ellen Gallo, Craig Cunningham, Elizabeth Greenberg, Johnathan West and Michelle Moge’ are a group called Derry Unity. Their positions are reasonable and measured. They state that they will be available and accountable to Derry residents and that they will work with the town government collaboratively to advocate for Derry at the state level.
Most of them are first-timers. Almost anyone would be better than what we’ve had, but Derry may have hit the jackpot with this particular group of state representative candidates.
Let’s shake things up around here. We can do better. Check out DerryUnity.org and get out and vote.
Karin Paoletti
Derry
