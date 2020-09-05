To the editor:
A few short months ago, economists across the country were predicting the absolute worst for our nation. These so-called experts said we were going to lose up to 8.5 million jobs and that we would see an unemployment rate nearing 20%. They predicted we were headed toward a bear market, saying that the S&P 500 would fall below 2,000.
Guess what? Unemployment actually fell in May, and the S&P 500 never went below 2,200.
In fact, the May jobs report showed that the United States added 2.5 million jobs, the largest increase ever recorded, all while unemployment fell from 14.7% to 13.3%. And as a cherry on top, the S&P 500 is now over 3,000, and the NASDAQ broke 10,000 for the first time in history.
And in June, our economic numbers grew even more, with a staggering 5 million jobs created and the unemployment rate falling by another 2.2%.
In July, those numbers got even better.
These “experts” who were convinced that our country was on a downward spiral didn't like that President Donald Trump built the strongest economy our country has ever seen. They wanted Trump to fail; their predictions were meant to harm us and reduce our confidence in the president and his administration.
Now that our country has started to reopen, the great American comeback has begun, and the signs are everywhere.
Thanks to Trump, our economy is bouncing back, and our nation’s economy will be better than ever.
Fred Doucette
Salem, N.H.