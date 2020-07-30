To the editor:
Having sat and watched several Methuen City Council meetings over the past month or so, I have been struck by the lack of respect this council shows toward Mayor Neil Perry.
In these unusual times we have been through in the last several months, I have found Mayor Perry to be accessible, transparent and working hard in the best interest of our city, not to mention a caring and empathetic leader.
Yet, to listen to these councilors, and more to have witnessed their “Monday night massacre” of any and all budget positions that would in any way help the mayor
continue to move the city forward in a positive direction, he is some kind of sneaky politician.
I voted for Perry because he is not a politician, and he seems to be at a disadvantage because he is at the mercy of nine councilors who are the very definition of the word.
I had hoped that all the “new blood” on this council would sweep away the reputation of the Methuen City Council as a bastion of negativity and personal agendas. We continue to have to sit through marathon sessions where every councilor must stand on his or her soapbox and have a comment on every single issue, no matter its materiality.
I think I speak for many citizens of Methuen in encouraging Mayor Perry to stay the course and continue to try to move this city forward.
Jennifer Breazeale
Methuen