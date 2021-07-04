To the editor:
In a recent letter, Clark Jones asks, “Why wouldn’t everyone support voter ID requirements?”
He states that without such, we allow avenues of fraud to exist.
While he may be correct that such fraud is possible, I ask, why would anyone bother? And if they did, would the minuscule numbers of fraudulent votes have any impact?
I cannot see how they would, nor have the 50 state elections commissions that certified the 2020 election in spite of the loser’s rants that he won.
Voter fraud is essentially nonexistent — unless Jones has proof other than the lies of former President Donald Trump.
Widespread fraud could never be that secret that it would not come out.
Whereas, limiting access, making voting more difficult by limiting polling places in traditionally Democratic districts, will have a profound impact and skew the results in favor of Republicans.
I have voted in Philadelphia, Boston, Lawrence and North Andover in many elections. I have never been asked for ID.
Is this because the idea of voter fraud is a new idea perpetuated by Trump, as he was too sore a loser to admit defeat? Or is it because the entire idea of widespread fraud is ridiculous on its face?
I have to ask Jones, why would anyone try to limit voting unless to distort the will of the people?
I believe voting should be easy, accessible and open to all so that the citizens of these United States are truly heard.
Marc Klein
North Andover