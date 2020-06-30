To the editor:
The world is in a state of flux as people want to wipe out some history, feeling that those honored have transgressed upon them. Times and thoughts change, and we must remember the past so we can correct things going forward.
Destroying statues and changing names will not change the past. Some of these items are what make us want to do better in the future.
Presidents Washington and Jefferson owned slaves. Do their contributions to the country not far outweigh outweigh transgressions that were part of the culture at their time?
Should we wipe out references to Hitler and the Armenian genocide because they do not fit into today’s viewpoint? I am old enough to remember when Jewish people could not buy property or live in certain communities. (Yes, I am Jewish.)
Change is a constant state, but wiping out all of the past is an error.
Please keep complaining to make things better. I have grandkids who deserve a better world. Everyone of every color deserves that.
Make an effort to still care next year, when the latest event or crisis gets people upset.
Our country has changed much over the years. Maybe sometime we will get it all correct.
Ralph Prolman
Methuen