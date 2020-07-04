To the editor:
For the first time in 30 years, human development may be reversed, this time by COVID-19.
Worldwide millions of schools have closed down, preventing children from receiving an education. COVID-19 has put 500 million people at risk of poverty, and professionals have revealed that the pandemic is likely to increase global poverty, estimating a loss between $77 billion to $340 billion.
Organizations such as The Borgen Project are actively working against global poverty. This organization works towards making poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy.
Now more than ever, such a powerful and wealthy nation needs to take further action to better equip developing nations for future epidemic and pandemic preparedness.
This is why it’s essential that the Global Health Security Act pass Congress. The issue is developing nations that are susceptible to immense economic, security and humanitarian consequences that will be extremely difficult to recover from.
The act ensures that the U.S. is preparing and preventing vulnerable countries from potential outbreaks.
This bill will establish a interagency review council that will provide policy recommendations, require annual reports submitted to appropriate federal government leaders, and resolve challenges to prepare for and respond to infectious disease outbreaks.
With the risk that COVID-19 has posed on human development, I am thanking Rep. Lori Trahan for cosponsoring the Global Health Security Act, and I am urging Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to cosponsor it.
Alany Rodríguez-González
Lawrence