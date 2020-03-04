To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to your editorial on the Avalon Bay development in North Andover and the housing crises in Massachusetts.
The neighbors are opposed for a lot of various reasons that impact us directly. But North Andover has done its share in new developments.
There will be an additional 51 units going in on High Street on the East Mill side. Berry Farm was just completed a few years ago. Princeton has just about finished 186 units close by on Route 125. Another complex is designated for the former Knights of Columbus across from the airport.
The area’s streets cannot handle more cars. A 50-foot-high building abutting a neighborhood with only 35-foot setbacks is not the answer.
Unfortunately big companies come with big pocket books and big promises.
I hope we can save our neighborhood.
Betsy Cote
North Andover