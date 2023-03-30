To the editor:
Finally!
Diana DiZoglio is a breath of fresh air in the rancid swamp of politics. Don’t back down from your fight for transparency in the black hole known as the Legislature. You are right! It is the people’s business and the people’s money.
You have upset the powers that be who believe the people they are supposed to serve have no business knowing how they spend the people’s money. They will come after you with everything they have to fight an audit that will expose their corruption and thievery. It will be known as DDS or DiZoglio Derangement Syndrome.
Fight the good fight for the people, Diana! I am proud of you!
Mike Dulong
Haverhill
