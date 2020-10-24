To the editor:
I support Sara Dillingham for state representative because I think she would be a bold new voice for Salem.
As a young woman who values fairness and diversity, I am concerned by the growing hatefulness I’ve seen within our community. Now more than ever, we need passionate young representatives like Dillingham who will bring a restored sense of empathy and compassion to our town.
If elected, Dillingham will be approachable and lead with principles of equity and transparency. She will work toward more affordable housing and fight for quality, affordable health care for all Granite Staters.
Over the past few months, I’ve seen Sara reach out directly to students and young, first-time voters -- and she isn’t just asking for their vote. She’s listening to them and elevating their concerns on racial, climate and reproductive justice.
Dillingham understands the challenges Salem faces, and in particular, the challenges of young adults. As one of the country’s most rapidly aging states, New Hampshire’s future prosperity depends on retaining our young people, and Dillingham knows this.
I hope those who live in Salem will join me in voting for Sara Dillingham.
Julie Appelstein
Salem, N.H.