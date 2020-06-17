To the editor:
Thousands of developmentally disabled adults, who because of their disabilities are unable to work and live on their own, and who rely on Social Security income as their only source of income, are being cheated out of the $1,200 economic stimulus payments to which they should be entitled.
Because many of these disabled adults are living with their parents, and can be claimed on the parents’ taxes as dependents, they not only do not receive the $1,200 economic stimulus payment, the parents are not entitled to receive the additional $500 per dependent that was given because they are considered adults.
The maximum amount paid by Social Security to these disabled adults is $783 per month. They are expected to pay for their housing, medical bills, food and other costs of living on what amounts to an income 26% below the federal poverty level for 2020.
As usual, the federal government discriminates against and discounts the thousands of disabled adults
NormaJean Fowler
Haverhill