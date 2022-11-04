To the editor:
This election year voters in Massachusetts have a unique opportunity to elect someone to the position of state auditor who has demonstrated by her years in the state Legislature that she will be on the side of the people.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio has worked tirelessly to bring transparency to the Legislature and will certainly do the same in that new role. I encourage you to join me in voting for a true public servant, Diana DiZoglio, for state auditor.
John Housianitis
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.