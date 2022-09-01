To the editor:
Before I vote for people running to represent Methuen -- at any level -- I think about motivation. Are they hard workers? Are they running because they want to make government work better? Are they running because they want our community to be stronger?
For a decade, Methuen and the Merrimack Valley have had a strong advocate in Diana DiZoglio. She’s served us well, first as a state representative, and now as a state senator. That service has been embodied by a woman who doesn’t take orders from the Beacon Hill bosses. She fights for what she believes is right and good, even if it means the other politicians get angry.
I’ve been proud to see her representing us. Now, as she runs to be our next state auditor, I can’t think of a better person with a better history who can take on this position. My only regret is that to get Diana in the important role of auditor, we must lose her in the Senate.
Diana has shown the impact that thoughtful legislators can have in moving our community forward.
David Solomon
Methuen
