To the editor:
Partisan politics in Massachusetts has clouded the issue of legal licenses for otherwise, “undocumented” immigrants. But on close inspection, the redraft of a previously submitted bill is a sensible policy that, with further refinement by committee, could lead to a successful public safety success.
Sen. Diana DiZoglio and 14 other Democrats on the Joint Committee on Transportation are recommending a redrafted version of a bill that actually leads “undocumented” immigrants to be better documented. The measure is widely supported by the chiefs of police in Haverhill and Methuen as well as Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association.
There is no suggestion by anyone in support that the social engineering of protecting unlawful persons should be furthered with this bill.
Instead, the outcome that is expected is well-stated in a recent report by Matthew Murphy in The Eagle-Tribune by Lynn Police Chief Bryan Kyes, president of the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of PoliceL: “(It would) promote trust between law enforcement and all the communities we serve and protect.”
Furthermore, he stated “(I)n order for our state’s police officers to best do their jobs and remain safe, they need to be able to identify who’s behind the wheel”.
The previous version of the bill, which DiZoglio did not support, enabled the Registry of Motor Vehicles with a loose set of guidelines that emboldened it beyond its authoritative scope.
The principal changes to the bill is that the RMV is far removed from unilaterally producing a source version of identification; and that to produce a valid license, rigorous review of documents produced principally by federal, consular or valid foreign authorities be conducted as the basis for issue.
The federal government is responsible for the enforcement of legal immigration. To that end, enforcement is bracketed by “source” documents such as valid foreign passports, consular identification documents and original birth certificates. Valid visas and documents for travel, study and work are requirements in the redrafted bill too.
For example, an employment authorization issued by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is a reliable form of identification. RMV personnel will be trained to perform an enhanced level of due diligence so that if a license is issued, it is well supported by lawful documents.
Equally important, the RMV does not become the principal authority in generating a source document.
If anyone wants to enter this country illegally and not carry or forge such documents, there is nothing in this bill that will protect them. In fact, a valid driver’s license produced from key documents simply makes a lawfully documented person, more documented.
Public safety is never served when people are forced to live in the shadows. This redraft can only improve public safety and can also provide impetus for immigrants to move forward with citizenship and better integration into our communities.
The partisan divide is pronounced in Massachusetts, but when the details are assessed, the bickering exposes a failing in politics, not effective public policy such as this redraft bill promises.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland