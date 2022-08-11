To the Editor:
I once had the honor to serve on my local school committee. Serving in office an any level is hard. You get involved because you want to do good. We hope that should be the reason! But yet so much of what should be good can be sidetracked because of politics. That’s why I admire Diana DiZoglio.
Diana ran for office to do good: good for Greater Lawrence; good for Massachusetts and good for regular people. And when she got elected, she made “good” on that commitment!
As a state Representative, she immediately got to work fighting for greater transparency in government. You can’t have good policy without good government and Diana actively and successfully worked to make sure public records were accessible.
Time and again her passion for good put her into conflict with the Beacon Hill bosses. But Diana didn’t succumb to bullying nor did she shrink away. At times the pressure undoubtedly felt great like when she demanded an end to taxpayer funded Non–Disclosure Agreements, earning the wrath of the bosses. Yet Diana held firm.
Going up against the machine, either at the local level or in Boston, can be depressing and exhausting. Kudos to Diana DiZoglio for not giving up, staying strong and fighting for good government that we all expect at every level.
That passion, fight and unyielding to the Beacon Hill power brokers are all reasons why I will be voting for Diana to be our next State Auditor.
Bill Kelly
Tewksbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.