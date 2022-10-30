To the editor:
In the upcoming state election, I’m supporting Diana DiZoglio for state auditor. I’ve watched Diana with admiration these past few years because she’s served in the Legislature without ever becoming an “insider.” She’s gotten things done at the local and state level while holding others on Beacon Hill accountable.
Do you want to know how we can tell she never got sucked into the inside? Because the powerful Democrats lined up against her when she ran for the nomination for auditor. It’s not surprising — after all, as auditor she’d have oversight of their offices, and she’s shown these insiders that they can’t push her around. Primary voters saw this strength and rewarded her with the nomination.
Now Diana’s Republican opponent is a repeat statewide candidate whs is pals with GOP insiders who also don’t want Diana to be auditor. If I were an insider — Democrat or Republican — I wouldn’t want Diana as auditor either. But I’m a taxpayer and regular citizen, and we couldn’t ask for a better ally than Diana DiZoglio.
Joseph Pelich
North Andover
