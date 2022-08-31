To the editor:
Many voters know little about the Massachusetts state auditor's important job as an independent watchdog. In fact, nearly 200,000 voters left the auditor's race blank in 2014, despite the significant role the office plays in improving government and advocating for transparency.
An independent auditor must keep an eye on the spending and management of hundreds of state agencies. The auditor ensures taxpayer money is spent efficiently by exposing waste, fraud, and poor performance.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, has shown courage and independence in the face of pressure from Beacon Hill's most powerful politicians. DiZoglio's fight to ban taxpayer-funded nondisclosure agreements demonstrated the independence we should expect from our public servants, especially the state auditor.
Regardless of party or ideology, voters agree that NDAs lack transparency and waste taxpayer funds while protecting the misdeeds of political insiders. One newspaper described her efforts in March 2018 as "a brazen act or public defiance ... against the Legislature's most powerful official."
Isn't that the courageous and independent state auditor we want fighting for the transparent and efficient use of our tax dollars? I hope you will join me in voting for Diana DiZoglio for Massachusetts state auditor.
Rich Rosa
Haverhill
