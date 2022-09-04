To the editor:
For the last decade, I’ve had the honor of serving as a member of the Select Board in my hometown of North Andover. During most of that time, that’s meant having Diana DiZoglio as an advocate in the state Legislature.
That drive to help — to make our government and community better — was best on display when many neighborhoods in the Merrimack Valley experienced the horror of the 2018 Columbia Gas disaster.
The gas disaster wasn’t something I could have prepared for or ever expected when I first ran for office; and no doubt Diana felt the same way. However, Diana showed herself to be a model official by jumping into the trenches to make sure our communities and neighbors had the advocate we needed.
Diana used her role and every tool at her disposal to hold Columbia Gas accountable for this disaster — and to make sure state government didn’t forget about what we needed for recovery. It was during that time that I saw a woman who wasn’t just a public official; she was a public servant.
I’m voting for Diana DiZoglio as our next state auditor because shes proven, time and again, her commitment to good government, service, and accountability. She’s proven that service knows no bounds, nor rest. She’s proven that she’s worthy of our trust, and of our votes.
On Tuesday, please give Diana DiZoglio your vote in the Democratic Primary for state auditor.
Richard Vaillancourt
North Andover
