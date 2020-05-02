To the editor:
It’s baffling to me the current state of the Democrat Party.
While nationally Democrats are nominating Joe Biden, a candidate whose own campaign wants to keep hidden from as many people as possible, Democrats in New Hampshire aren’t making any better or more reasoned decisions.
Democrats have sued the governor and pledged their support to raise taxes, all within the last week.
The results? The lawsuit was thrown out of court and Gov. Chris Sununu’s approval rating was marked at 89% by the University of New Hampshire. I expect it’ll rise more when people hear he wants to stop a tax increase the Democrats are pushing.
This all begs the question: Do Democrats think people aren’t paying attention? Or are Democrats themselves not paying attention to what’s going on around them?
The Granite State is in near unanimous agreement that Sununu is doing a great job combatting the coronavirus in New Hampshire. Even 86% of Democrats in the state agree.
So why are Democratic leaders in Concord continuing to obstruct and oppose our governor during this crucial time?
There’s a time for politics and there’s a time for action. Now is the time for action, while Democrats are playing politics.
It’s not just a bad optic, it’s morally reprehensible.
I hope the people of New Hampshire remember the way Democrats acted when it comes time to vote in November.
State Rep. Fred Doucette
Salem, N.H.