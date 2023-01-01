To the editor:
I think I have discovered why America is in the mess that we find ourselves in today. And we have no one to blame except ourselves. The problem has everything to do with who we vote for!
Do we vote for a political party, or do we vote for an individual? I am convinced that we are now voting for a party instead of a person.
The reason this is so wrong is we know for a fact that there are good folks and bad folks in both parties. So how could we ever vote for the entirety of a party with this knowledge?
Voting for one party automatically makes one a very low-information voter. Voting for one party is also the lazy and easy way out.
It involves little to no research or investigation into the issues that face us.
After much discussion concerning Watergate, it is well established that President Richard Nixon hired many people who lacked integrity. Now the Democratic Party is taking its turn by hiring a number of people on the basis of race and gender, rather than merit and competence. In addition, do we know how many of our politicians are bought and paid for?
So what did we get this time with a Democrat vote?
We got a disastrous exit from Afghanistan with 13 American deaths, hundreds of Americans left behind, and $85 billion worth of military equipment that the Taliban quickly seized.
And we got the highest inflation in over 40 years and a devoured 401K — if you have one.
Radical Democrats believe a baby can be aborted all the way up to nine months and the moderate Democrats appear to be silent. Abortion continues to be controversial, but at nine months, this is premeditated murder.
Anti-energy (fossil fuel) policies have destroyed jobs and created extremely high gas prices.
We are now dependent instead of independent and begging for gas from countries that hate us.
Open border policies have allowed millions of illegals to come into our country with no vetting and no vaccination requirements. In addition, China has produced fentanyl and brought it into our country by way of Mexico.
Over 100,000 Americans have died as a result.
Crime surges are in many large cities in our country and liberal DA’s are not following through with consequences. Murders are at a 25-year high.
If you voted for the Democrats, this is exactly what you voted for whether you realized it or not. It is time that we all do our homework and elect people who have our best interests in their minds.
My dad was a lifelong Democrat. However, if still alive, he would have walked away from his party in a heartbeat. I wonder who is brave enough like Tulsi Gabbard to do the same?
Dick Hodges
Groveland
