To the editor:
I know that politics have always been a circus in our country, but never have I felt so helpless and limited.
If I lean right, I am supporting a 77-year-old predatory liar in a wig. If I lean left, then I am supporting an 80-year-old creeper who is so senile that it is difficult for him to form complex sentences.
If I lean right, then I have to support automatic weapons, bump stocks and extended magazines. If I lean left, then I have to be willing to defund the police and military.
If I lean right, then I have to be willing to burn down my Capitol. If I lean left, then I have to be willing to burn down my neighborhood.
What would my grandfather say? Does this system work?
Jace Winer
Georgetown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.