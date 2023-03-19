To the editor:
For those of you who don’t regularly follow town elections, I invite you to review Sheila Doherty’s remarkable tenure as Andover’s town moderator.
Sheila was first elected in 2007. Since then, she’s presided over annual and special town meetings during times of relative political quiet, as well as times of tumultuous upheaval.
Throughout her tenure as moderator, Andover has undergone significant growth. Our Town Meeting warrant articles have addressed the needs of our changing community to the delight of some voters, and the consternation of others. Sheila has never affiliated herself with any special-interest groups. She has remained determinedly neutral in her position as moderator.
Over the past few years, contention within Andover over certain political issues has filtered into public forums, including Town Meeting. Sheila has maintained distance from these issues, as an elected moderator should. At times, our meetings have become heated. Sheila’s ability to maintain control has been tested and she has earned respect in her capacity as moderator.
Sheila Doherty facilitates productive town meetings. During her tenure, she has implemented measures to improve the Town Meeting process and increase voter attendance. Accessibility for hearing-disabled attendees is now available. Large monitors and close-captioned text make it easier to follow speakers. She has always been a proponent of electronic voting.
Andover is fortunate to have a candidate of Sheila’s caliber willing to continue to serve the town. Please join me in re-electing Sheila Doherty for moderator March 28.
John J. Barry
Andover
