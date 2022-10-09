To the editor:
I have been a Granite Stater for over 30 years, and I am proud of our identity as self-sufficient, independent-minded people who value freedom. That’s why I was so shocked and angered to hear Don Bolduc say recently that people in New Hampshire should just “get over it,” when he was asked about a national abortion ban. Bolduc is running to represent us in the United States Senate, but he is ignoring the fact that we put our freedom above all else in New Hampshire.
This includes the freedom to choose if we get an abortion or not.
I will not get over these attacks on my reproductive rights by national Republicans and by Bolduc, and I’m honestly having a hard time getting over how dismissive and out-of-touch Bolduc was when he told us on TV that he didn’t care about our reproductive rights. This is a matter of women’s rights and a matter of freedom for everyone in the Granite State.
If Don Bolduc wants to let the federal government tell us what we can and can’t do with our own bodies, what else will he do to take away Granite Staters’ freedoms? We have to vote against him on Election Day. Show him we trust women to make our own decisions.
Donna Loranger
Salem, N.H.
