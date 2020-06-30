To the editor:
Americans, stop leaving your policemen and women swinging in the breeze.
Was George Floyd murdered by a policeman? Absolutely, that policeman is off the job and in jail awaiting trial.
Is America an inherently racist country? Absolutely not, we did not start slavery, we ended it.
And is there any justification to hang an inordinate amount of national culpability for our limited participation in slavery upon policemen and women? Emphatically, absolutely not.
Snap out of it. Stop being cowed and led around by a bunch of children and their radical indoctrinators.
Stand with the men and women in our local police forces who protect you, protect your children and maintain law and order in our communities.
The time to sit by silently watching this madness transpire is long past over.
Nick McNulty
Windham