To the editor:
I love it when people call President Donald Trump stupid.
You mean the multi-billionaire who kicked every Democrat’s butt, buried 16 career Republican politicians, and continues to make fools out of once reputable news organizations?
You mean the guy who won the presidency?
You mean the guy whose words alone put a massive slowdown on illegal border crossings? You mean the guy whose mere presence made the stock market smash its previous records?
You mean the guy who created 1 million jobs in his first seven months in office?
Are you sure you even know what it is you're resisting?
Are you sure you back a party that enables the decimation of every core principal of Christianity? Are you sure you back a party that voted 100% against the abolition of slavery? Are you sure you don't see anything wrong with someone who has a 40-year career as a public servant, living in a $4.5 million mansion, representing a district she doesn't even live in? Are you sure you see nothing wrong or peculiar about Hillary Clinton, a woman involved in politics for the last 30 years, being a multi-millionaire? Are you sure you're not just basing your opinion on hatred spewed by the media? Could you tell me five things the Democratic Party has done to improve your day-to-day prosperity as a hard working American citizen? Probably not.
The prosperity and safety of citizens is job-one of your government. Get with the program. Everyone else has horribly failed you. Smarten up and take a position for the sake of your children.
I promise you that a country full of illegal immigrants, abortions and $15 per hour jobs isn’t going to make your life more prosperous.
Don’t be brainwashed by a party that has continuously failed you. Be about your prosperity, safety, children and an America-first mindset. Toughen up, take a stand, and act like a proud American. And just imagine where we could be if everyone had the same priorities.
Rep. Fred Doucette
N.H. Chairman, Donald Trump for President
Salem, N.H.