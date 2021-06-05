To the editor:
On Memorial Day we honored those in the military who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms – especially those who gave the last full measure of their devotion.
Our congressional, and by extension state and local, officials “solemnly swear that (they) will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that (they) will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. … So help me God.”
All those who propagate the “big lie” (that the 2020 election was stolen), who deny or “reinterpret” the Jan 6th Capitol Insurrection (a blatant attack on our democracy), who voted to prevent a bipartisan Jan 6th Commission (similar to the 9/11 Commission), betray their solemn oath and mock the sacrifices of those we saluted on Memorial Day.
If the truth makes us free, why have they chosen the lie?
What are they afraid of?
Greg Davis
Salem, N.H.