To the editor:
I have been fortunate to be elected to the Salem School Board, Budget Committee and now the Board of Selectmen. I want to thank all of those who have supported my campaigns and allowed me to continue with my desire to give back to a town that welcomed my family in 1971.
Now, I need to ask for support regarding another matter.
I am sure your readers have followed my efforts to keep the town manager responsive to each of the selectmen, not just the one or two who believe they have control.
The town manager continues to ignore requests for negotiation materials prior to the time to sit with the unions; he refuses to respond to Right to Know Law (RSA91-A) requests in the same manner he supplies it to another party; and he is now hiding from the public the multitude of lawsuits that may end up costing the town thousands to maybe even millions of dollars.
The audit he did on the police department was started three weeks before I was elected, without the permission of the board to spend the money. It has proved nothing.
How do we repair the reputations of the men who were damaged by this report? Will it come down to large court-ordered payments to make each of them whole again?
In a separate issue, health records were shared with an outside party after the town manager and the human resources director were specifically told not to release them by both the New Hampshire Retirement System and the local police union. What will that cost us both in penalties and later in individual settlements?
How much will his limited experience as a town manager cost each of us?
Prior to his time as town manager, he was a recreation director, an adjunct faculty member at a local university, and a part-time recreation director.
I am asking your readers to join me in asking the Board of Selectmen not extend his contract.
Those who choose to support the employees of the town and myself in this pursuit should email board members and speak their mind.
Bob Bryant
Salem, N.H.