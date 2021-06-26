To the editor:
There is an issue in Congress that isn’t well known but could impact many thousands of workers in New Hampshire. It is an effort to change the federal worker classification using what is known as the “ABC test.”
The ABC test was implemented in California as an attempt to protect exploited workers but inadvertently hurt thousands of independent contractors who could no longer offer their services without being hired as a direct employee within their field of work.
This would be devastating for someone like myself who has worked as a personal trainer for over 15 years and has established a solid clientele that I enjoy working with.
If the ABC test were to be applied, as it was in California, I would need to be hired by a fitness facility directly and lose the ability to work with many (if not most) of the clients I’ve built relationships with over the years.
I understand and appreciate the need to protect some workers from being exploited in today’s economy, but we need to do so very carefully and in a manner that does not jeopardize the livelihoods of everyone who meets the broad classification included in the ABC test.
California was forced to revisit and amend its law dozens of times, carving out exemptions for many industries.
It still doesn’t have it right. Let’s not make the same mistake on the federal level.
Donna Peters
Salem, N.H.