To the editor:
The word “politics” comes from the same Greek word as the title of Aristotle's book “Politics” (Romanized as Politiká or Polis, meaning "affairs of the cities.”)
Ancient Greece was really a group of city states. Politics in those days meant taking care of the needs of the cities and their relationships with one another.
Today people treat politics like it's a four letter word — something that makes your mouth contort and feel dirty if you utter it. However, politics are as vital to our survival as any other social construct.
What has soured the people's view of politics is not politics, but politicians. They have distorted what it means to take care of the "affairs of the cities" (in our case, the states and the people who inhabit them).
I mention this because I hear so many people say they do not "do politics" or get involved in political debate or events. This is understandable given the terrible legacy that our politicians over the past few decades, and even more so now, have created.
Nevertheless, it is “we the people” who are ultimately charged with responsibility for the "affairs of the cities.”
I hope people will come tonight (Thursday, Oct. 24) at 7 p.m. to the Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church in Haverhill to hear Mark Meckler, Convention of States founder and national president, talk about this historic “we the people” movement.
Lastly, please go to conventionofstates.com and check out the site, and perhaps become a volunteer to help in the "affairs of the cities.”
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill