To the editor:
In response to recent letter regarding masks in grocery stores, the writer is misguided and filled with hate. Grocery store workers are wearing masks 100%.
Occasionally, while working, masks do slip down. Big deal.
Nobody is crowded into them as they work. You could just walk on by. Someone who is going to the store 10 to 11 times in two weeks can't be all that concerned about safety.
Taking a jaunt to the store and wearing a mask for 40 minutes is a lot different than wearing one for eight or more hours per day, while moving and working non-stop.
To seek them out, then run to a manager to tattle on them, is petty and cowardly. You can easily socially distance from anyone in a market. Being a "mask patrol" person isn't endearing you to anyone.
Managers and workers have plenty to do without worrying about a slipped down mask. Do you want them to be fired?
David Coombs
Salem, N.H.