To the editor:
Which is the bigger lie? Which is more deadly? That No. 45 won the 2020 presidential election or that you have a constitutional right to an assault rifle?
One destroys our democracy; the other snuffs out our lives. Reject both poisons. Demonstrate and vote!
To quote (in a combination of two quotes) Conservative Supreme Court Justice Warren Berger, the former Republican governor of California:
“The Gun Lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of FRAUD – I repeat the word fraud – on the American People by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies – the militia – would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires.”
Greg Davis
Salem, N.H.
