To the editor:
Growing up in Andover was a special time in my life that I will never forget. Any opportunity could be had if you wanted it -- sports, music, art and a great education all available at your fingertips.
I graduated from Andover High School in 2007. While I enjoyed my time there, I can honestly say that much of my young development came from Andover Youth Services.
AYS provided an environment where I was treated like an adult for the first time in my life. Tony, Glenn, Suzie and Bill have done so much for the town of Andover; I wouldn't even know how to begin thanking them.
In my junior year of high school, I was arrested for smoking pot. I remember being looked down upon by my teachers and coaches.
Bill Fahey took me into his office and spoke to me like a peer. He told me that throughout life you're going to make mistakes. It's up to you to learn from them.
He told me he wasn't worried about me in the slightest and he believed in me as a person. This was just another day for him, but it meant the world to me.
I can't think of anyone who has had a greater impact on the town of Andover than Bill Fahey. When a kid needs a place to go and someone to listen, he is always there.
His door is always open. Now is not the time to close it.
Alexander Ortstein
Beacon, N.Y.