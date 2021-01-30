To the editor:
In an article describing the legislative journey of the climate bill, Christian Wade says that Gov. Charlie Baker “has made climate change a key part of his agenda.”
Wade appears to have fallen for the governor’s greenwashing.
While talking a good game about climate, Baker has consistently failed to take steps that would align Massachusetts policy with the demands of science.
He refused to stop the Weymouth compressor station, committing to decades more use of fossil fuels.
He has not prioritized public transportation.
He has supported incremental half-measures that come nowhere close to what is needed.
And, now, under pressure from utilities and the real estate lobby, he has vetoed an excellent, much negotiated climate bill for reasons that simply don’t make sense.
Really, governor? Eversource’s quarterly profit is worth more than the planet?
Susan Donaldson
Cambridge