To the editor:
On March 14, New Hampshire citizens will be voting. It has almost become cliche to hear people extol the importance of getting involved and voting, but events today seem to be overtaking us. Issues that are confronting us seem almost too big to be remedied by the efforts of single individuals.
The people in positions of power and responsibility seem unresponsive and/or incapable of affecting some sort of positive change. Most people today are busy living their lives and, for the most part, don’t really take the time to understand what their government is doing at any level. If you assume the people in charge have your interests at heart, or that they are doing what they are supposed to, or that they are competently and prudently executing their office and utilizing the resources afforded to them as fiduciaries, you are probably on your way to a rude awakening of sorts.
People must start paying attention and getting involved. That involvement just has to be greater than zero. It doesn’t have to be over the top. It can take the form of committing to watch the Select Board Meetings; or putting yourself forward to be on a local committee – Budget Committee, Planning Board; Zoning Board; School Board. Just being in the room allows you to have a front-row seat to the discussion, rather than just being presented with some fait accompli. Ordinary citizens must make their voices known in the process and not just at the voting booth.
Richard Anthony
Plaistow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.